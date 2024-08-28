Usher Faces Clone Accusations As Uncanny Clip Goes Viral

BYCaroline Fisher528 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Marni : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Usher attends the Marni Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Fans are demanding the "real" Usher.

Usher is known for his iconic shows, but amid his "Past Present Future" tour, fans think he may have called for backup. In a new clip making its rounds online, he's seen standing onstage with a big grin, kicking off a performance of "Yeah!" Social media users were quick to point out that he sounded and looked off, and began to come to their own conclusions. Many are now convinced that the man onstage was not the real Usher, but instead, a clone.

"That ain’t no damn Usher," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "He told yall he needed a break lol now yall got the temu usher," another speculates. Of course, it's completely possible that Usher was just having a rough night. This would explain why he sounded different than he usually does. It's also possible that he was dealing with technical difficulties and couldn't hear himself.

Read More: Victoria Monet & USHER Are Ready For Action On "SOS (Sex On Sight)"

Usher Doesn't Seem Like Himself, Fans Claim

Earlier this month, Usher also postponed the first three dates of his tour because he suffered a neck injury during rehearsals. "My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night," he told his supporters. "Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week." While he went on to deliver electric performances at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., it's likely that he's still not at 100%.

This would be yet another reasonable explanation for the mishap, though it's unconfirmed whether or not this was the cause. What do you think of people accusing the Usher in this viral clip of being a clone? Are you buying it or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Usher Fan Loses It During Shirtless Performance Of "Climax"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...