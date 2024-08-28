Usher Faces Clone Accusations As Uncanny Clip Goes Viral

Fans are demanding the "real" Usher.

Usher is known for his iconic shows, but amid his "Past Present Future" tour, fans think he may have called for backup. In a new clip making its rounds online, he's seen standing onstage with a big grin, kicking off a performance of "Yeah!" Social media users were quick to point out that he sounded and looked off, and began to come to their own conclusions. Many are now convinced that the man onstage was not the real Usher, but instead, a clone.

"That ain’t no damn Usher," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "He told yall he needed a break lol now yall got the temu usher," another speculates. Of course, it's completely possible that Usher was just having a rough night. This would explain why he sounded different than he usually does. It's also possible that he was dealing with technical difficulties and couldn't hear himself.

Usher Doesn't Seem Like Himself, Fans Claim

Earlier this month, Usher also postponed the first three dates of his tour because he suffered a neck injury during rehearsals. "My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night," he told his supporters. "Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week." While he went on to deliver electric performances at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., it's likely that he's still not at 100%.