Usher Kicks Off Anticipated Tour After Suffering Serious Neck Injury

Nothing's keeping him from performing.

Usher was born to perform. Few artists have managed to rival the electricity of prime Michael Jackson. Usher, however, has managed to do so for multiple decades. Fans were absolutely thrilled to discover that Usher was planning a "Past, Present, Future" tour that would incorporate his iconic hits. A neck injury seemed as though it would derail the singer's tour plans, but he bounced back. Usher made sure the fans got what they wanted, and kicked off his tour this week in Washington, D.C.

TMZ confirmed that Usher put on stellar shows on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Capital One Arena. The singer was electric as ever in terms of performance. He also found time to bring out several guest stars including Raheem DeVaughn and Wale. Usher has worked with both artists in the past, and their D.C. roots made them a natural inclusion. There was some initial concern that Usher would have to postpone his tour for several weeks due to the severity of his injury. He broke the news regarding the injury on Instagram on August 15. "Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck," he wrote. "While rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest Usher show of all time."

Usher Suffered An Injury During Tour Rehearsals

The singer also informed fans that he would have to miss the first week of shows he had scheduled. Shows that were set to be in the singer's hometown of Atlanta. He was disappointed, but maintained that his doctors told him to rest up. "The injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week," he continued. "The good news is that the doctors are saying that with appropriate rest and treatment, I should be ready to commence the tour on August 20." To the singer's credit, he did just that. He made good on his word, and gave the D.C. crowd two stellar shows.

Fans who missed the first week of shows needn't worry. TMZ reports that Usher will make up the ATL leg of his tour in December. The singer noted his Instagram post by reminding fans that he takes performing very seriously. He will whatever necessary to provide attendees with the best possible show. "I love my fans," he wrote. "Thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an Usher show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon." Usher's "Past, Present, Future" tour is slated run through 2025.