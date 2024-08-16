Usher Unveils Why He Had To Postpone His Early Tour Stops

USHER made a lot of fans upset, but they may want to walk back their frustrations.

USHER had fans in an uproar yesterday over his surprise postponement of the inaugural show for his Past Present Future tour. He did so just hours before he was supposed to hit the stage in Atlanta, Georgia. The R&B superstar sent a few painful paragraphs to explain the reason for this. "For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans. I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well. Which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and reschedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal".

People were suspecting that he was referring to all of his previous gigs such as the Super Bowl, his Las Vegas, Nevada residency, and etc. This had some fans understanding where he was coming from, especially since they recognize how much work he puts into his shows. Still, though, others felt blindsided. But it seems we now have specifics. According to a report from Bossip, USHER released yet another statement in which he revealed that he suffered a neck injury of sorts. "Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest USHER show of all time", he began.

"My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week". Thankfully, though, if he stays the course on the proper recovery track, he can hit the stage in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, August 20. Furthermore, the first three shows in Atlanta that were going to kick off the tour are rescheduled. The August 14 show will now be December 9. August 16 is being pushed back to December 10. Then, the performance on the 17 is going to take place on December 12.