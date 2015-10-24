postpone
- MusicLil Wayne Apologizes After Postponing "Lil Weezyana Fest"Lil Wayne's annual homecoming affair was pushed back until October. By Aron A.
- MusicTory Lanez's Lawyer Asks To Postpone Trial Date In Megan Thee Stallion Case: ReportTory Lanez did not show up to court today but his lawyer asked the judge to push back the trial date in the Megan Thee Stallion case. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Fans Pissed After Kenny Chesney Postpones TourDrake fans are calling out country singer Kenny Chesney for immediately postponing his tour after bundle sales helped him beat Drake for No. 1 album.By Lynn S.
- MusicJustin Bieber Postpones Entire 2020 Tour Due To CoronavirusJustin Bieber has postponed all of his 2020 "Changes" tour dates as a result of the worsening coronavirus pandemic. All dates will be rescheduled.By Lynn S.
- MusicLive Nation Cancels All Tours Temporarily Due To CoronavirusLive Nation has announced it will be putting all foreign and domestic tours on hold for the time being, due to the rapid spread of coronavirus worldwide.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureCoachella Responds To Elon Musk's Jab By Citing Jaden Smith PerformanceCoachella swiftly shuts down Elon Musk's claim that the festival sucks now because of corporate sponsorship. By Noah C
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Comments On Potential Coachella DelayMegan Thee Stallion would be distraught if Coachella (or as she refers to it, "Hot Girl Chella") gets cancelled. By Noah C
- MusicCardi B's Upcoming "Femme It Forward" Performances Postponed To End SummerCardi B had to reschedule due to unforeseen circumstances. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West Pushes Back "Yandhi" Release Date AgainKanye West's "Yandhi" won't be arriving on Black Friday.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Dicky Sadly Postpones "Life Lessons" Tour Due To Album & TV Show CommitmentsLil Dicky has bitten off more than he can chew. By Chantilly Post
- MusicDrake Confirms Miami Tour Dates Were Postponed Because He Was Sick"Miami deserves 100 percent."By Milca P.
- MusicLupe Fiasco's "DROGAS WAVE" Pushed Up To September 21 After LeakLupe Fiasco "DROGAS WAVE" is dropping a week early.By Devin Ch
- TVNicki Minaj Updates Fans On Tour Setback & Potential "Future" ReplacementNicki Minaj clarifies her stance on the "NICKIHNDRXX" Tour.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake & Migos Postpone "Aubrey & The Three Migos" TourDrake and Migos' joint tour has been pushed back by more than a week.By Aron A.
- MusicA$AP Ferg's Postponed "Mad Man Tour" Dates Will Not Include Denzel CurryDenzel Curry will not be included on the card when the "Mad Man Tour" kicks off again next month.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Delays Major Announcement After Cancelling "Ellen" AppearanceNicki Minaj was forced to cancel due to "Doctor's Orders."By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Court Date Was Reportedly PostponedNew details emerge on Tekashi 6ix9ine's legal situation.By Aron A.
- MusicRick Ross Postpones Daughter's Sweet 16 Party After HospitalizationRick Ross's road to recovery leads to a pushed back sweet sixteen. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsJeremih Postpones US TourDue to unforeseen circumstances, Jeremih had to postpone his US tour.By Kevin Goddard
- MixtapesMike Will Made-It Delays “Ransom 2” For A Gucci Mane FeatureMike Will is waiting on Gucci Mane before he drops the sequel to "Ransom."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJanet Jackson Forced To Postpone Tour Dates As She Rests Vocal CordsJanet Jackson's world tour has suffered an brief interruption.By Trevor Smith