Erykah Badu doesn’t rush greatness. Her career has been defined by deliberate releases, each one arriving on its own time.

Even by her standards, the gap since her last project feels like an eternity. It’s been fifteen years since New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh) and ten since the 2015 mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone. Fans expected that drought to end this week. Then, Badu reminded everyone she moves on her own clock.

On August 28, hours before the world thought they’d hear her new album, she took to Instagram Live. “The Alchemist told me to tell y’all the album is not dropping at midnight,” she announced, halting the celebration.

Abi & Alan, is a highly anticipated collaboration with revered producer The Alchemist. The delay stung, but anticipation remains electric. In June, Badu premiered “Next To You,” the first single, at her Juneteenth concert in Dallas—a set livestreamed on Prime Video.

Over the summer, she and The Alchemist took the album on the road with a ten-date run that closed in Austin on August 24. The Moody Theater show was a peek into Badu’s evolving sound.

Abi & Alan isn’t branded as a concept record, but its cohesion suggests intent. Lo-fi textures, hypnotic rhythms, and deliberate songwriting define the work. With Thundercat, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kamasi Washington set to appear, the album promises further depth.

Badu’s return isn’t about nostalgia. Abi & Alan positions her as an artist still searching, still reshaping her sound, and still refusing to be predictable.

The Alchemist's latest collaboration follows a year of highlights. His 2025 resume includes collaborations with Freddie Gibbs, Larry June, and 2 Chainz. Erykah Badu adds to his catalog and defines his diversity. Alchemist will be preparing new music by Mobb Deep and more later this year.