Cam'ron Blocked From Receiving Potential Payout In J. Cole Lawsuit

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Camron Lien Blocked Potential Payout J Cole Lawsuit Hip Hop News
May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Rapper and recording artist Cam'ron sits court side during the Phoenix Suns against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A federal lien by a photographer who won a lawsuit against Cam'ron for copyright infringement has complicated his legal battle with J. Cole.

Cam'ron recently launched a bombshell lawsuit against none other than J. Cole, which stems from their recent "Ready '24" collab from last year's Might Delete Later. However, a previous legal battle for the It Is What It Is host means that if he's successful in this suit, he can't get his cash just yet.

According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Grouchy Greg Watkins, he was hit with a lien over photographer Djamilla Rosa Cochran's successful copyright infringement lawsuit. For those unaware, Killa Cam has to pay a $50K judgement for failing to license the pictures of himself he used for new merchandise.

As such, any potential payment that he would get from a hypothetically victorious lawsuit against Cole and Universal Music Group will first have to cover this previous judgement. Unless, of course, the judgement finds coverage elsewhere, presumably before that Cole lawsuit gets a verdict. Then again, the "Ready '24" suit seeks $500K. So it's not much of a dent, but it could still complicate matters a lot.

We will see where this legal battle goes next. For now, it seems like things either developed privately in court or took a pause after the initial news shocked fans.

Cam'ron J. Cole Lawsuit
Syndication: The Tennessean
J. Cole performs on the What Stage during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival held in Manchester, Tenn., on Friday, June 17, 2022. Kns Bonnaroo Friday Bp. © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Cam'ron's words on the J. Cole lawsuit are pretty much nonexistent. He recently refused to address it on his Talk With Flee podcast, although he did give the Dreamville MC his flowers. "I think J. Cole's definitely going be a rap legend. 100 percent. Definite," Cam answered. But he didn't talk about anything else, even when his colleague pressed him about it.

The story goes that Cam'ron collaborated with J. Cole and didn't receive payment for his verse. In exchange, he wanted Cole to either give him a verse or pop by It Is What It Is for an episode, but that allegedly never panned out.

In addition, the Dipset member seeks proper credit and royalties for "Ready '24" if the North Carolina lyricist won't hold up his end of the bargain. Cole hasn't really addressed this in any way either, so we'll see if that changes soon.

