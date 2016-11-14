lien
- MusicBirdman Slapped With $150K Lawsuit For Breach Of Rental Contract: ReportBirdman was recently sued by Cycad Management for five months worth of back rent and unpaid cleaning fees. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicLil Pump Hit With Tax Lien, Allegedly Owes IRS $89K: ReportIt's reported that if he doesn't pay up soon, the government will begin seizing his property & assets.By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture50 Cent Files Lien In Attempt To Seize Teairra Mari's Property & Assets50 Cent is taking further measures to obtain the $30,000 judgement owed to him by Teairra Mari, by filing a lien in an attempt to seize her property and assets.By Lynn S.
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Hit With Lien Over Unpaid Legal Fees In Rob Kardashian Case: ReportBlac Chyna's former lawyer comes after her for an unpaid bill.By Aron A.
- MusicBirdman Hit With $20K Lien For Work Done On Foreclosed Miami Mansion: ReportBirdman's kicks off the year with some money problems.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Pays $1.8 Million In Taxes From JailBill gets busted, again.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicQuavo & Takeoff Hit With $14K Tax LiensDon't mess with the IRS.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTyga's Breakup With Kylie Jenner May Have Furthered Tax Issues: ReportTyga reportedly did not pay his taxes from 2011 to 2016.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNas Reportedly Accused Of Owing Over $300K In Back TaxesNas reportedly owes over $300K to the state of Georgia.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentLien With It: Artists Who Got Caught Not Paying Their TaxesWhich rappers have incurred the wrath of Uncle Sam in the past two years?By Danny Schwartz