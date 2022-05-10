Brianna Lawson
- MusicBobby Brown Opens Up About Whitney Houston In New InterviewAhead of his upcoming show, Bobby Brown sat down with Fox News Digital to talk about Whitney Houston, drug abuse, and more.
- PoliticsA Pregnant Woman Was Shot 5 Times By Missouri PoliceFollowing a suspected armed carjacking, Missouri police shot Leonna Hale five times despite her being unarmed and pregnant.
- PoliticsJustin Trudeau Introduces New Gun Control BillTo prevent gun violence in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced a new gun control bill that would stop the circulation of guns in Canada.
- Pop CultureKevin Spacey Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual AssaultKevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault in the U.K.
- MusicJoe Budden Talks Summer Walker's Reaction To Doja Cat Winning All The R&B BBMAsAfter Summer Walker addressed Doja Cat winning all of the R&B awards at the BBMAs, Joe Budden responds.
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Talks To Her Family About Kanye's Insults Over The YearsDuring a new episode of "The Kardashians", Kim Kardashian decided it's time to take her power back from Kanye West.
- MusicA New Snippet From Pharrell & 21 Savage SurfacesA new snippet from 21 Savage and Pharrell has surfaced online.
- Music2KBABY Gets An Aggressively Large Forehead TattooKentucky rapper 2KBABY appeared on Instagram with a new face tattoo.
- ViralWoman Caught On Camera Hurling Racial Comments At A RestaurantAfter trying to pay for her meal using PayPal and being denied, a white woman spewed racial comments at a DJ who was filming her berate a restaurant manager.
- MusicDave East & Fivio Foreign Show Their Support For J.Cole's Basketball CareerDuring an interview with "TMZ Hip Hop", Fivio Foreign and Dave East showed their support for J.Cole for re-entering the basketball league.
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Spotted With Mystery WomanJamie Foxx was spotted with a mystery woman while aboard a yacht on the French Riviera.
- MusicWu-Tang Affiliate Grant Williams Released After 23 Years For Wrongful ConvictionGrant Williams was awarded a $7M settlement after wrongfully serving 23 years behind bars for a murder he didn't commit.
- MusicTwitter Reacts To Offset Unfollowing Quavo And TakeoffAfter Offset and Cardi B unfollowed Quavo and Takeoff, Twitter users reacted.
- MusicDonda Academy Will Hold Auditions For Its Gospel ChoirDonda Academy will hold auditions on May 21 for its Sunday Service gospel choir.
- Pop CultureYung Miami Dishes On Gina Huynh In New InterviewDuring a recent interview with Speedy Morman, Yung Miami details her perspective on the back and forth with Gina Huynh.
- Pop CultureA Tennesse Chick-fil-A Is Offering A Year Of Free Meals For Help Finding Their Missing SignA Chick-fil-A in Tennesse is offering a year's worth of free meals in return for their missing sign.
- MusicLil Reese Welcomes Another ChildLil Reese welcomed his new baby girl via Instagram.
- PoliticsA Drug Smuggling Tunnel Spanning Six Football Field Found Running From Tijuana To San DiegoA drug-smuggling tunnel running over 1700 feet was found near the Otay Mesa, California border.
- Pop CultureJordan Peterson Leaves Twitter After Controversial Yumi Nu TweetsAfter coming under fire after leaving controversial comments on Yumi Nu's 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue' post, Dr. Jordan Peterson opted to leave Twitter.
- PoliticsBLM Founder Patrisse Cullors Spent Millions On Services And ExpensesBLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors continues to come under scrutiny after new tax documents were revealed.
- MusicFuture's Drake And Tems Collab "Wait For You" Moves 500K UnitsFuture's "Wait For You" becomes 2022 fastest collaboration to move 500,000 units in the U.S.
- SportsAdrien Broner Begs For Young Thug And Gunna's Freedom On IGIn light of Young Thug and Gunna's arrest, Adrien Broner took to IG to ask for their freedom.
- PoliticsTeam ROC Announces United Justice Coalition Summer SummitJAY-Z's Team ROC has announced a few details about the upcoming United Justice Coalition social justice summit this summer.
- MusicA Haitian Gang Leader Has Been Charged With The Kidnapping Of 17 Christian MissionariesHaitian gang leader Germine 'Yonyon' Joly has been charged with the kidnapping of 17 Christian missionaries last year.
- MusicGhostface Killah Awarded His Own Day In NYCMayor Eric Adams awarded Ghostface Killah his own day in New York City during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for his Killah Koffee Shop in Staten Island.
- MusicThousands Of Astroworld Injuries Have Been Reported In LawsuitAround 4,900 injuries have been reported in a lawsuit against Travis Scott and others for the Astroworld Tragedy.
- SportsTom Brady's Will Become Fox Sports' Highest Paid Host; $375M For 10 YearsOnce Tom Brady retires from the NFL, he will become Fox Sports' highest-paid analyst at $375M for 10 years.
- MusicFake Drake Is Allegedly Getting Paid To Perform Drake SongsFake Drake has been making public appearances since October of last year and now it appears he is getting paid to perform Drake's songs.
- MusicTurk Claims French Montana Stole His LyricsHot Boy's member Turk claims that French Montana stole lyrics from the 1999 hit "I Need A Hot Girl."