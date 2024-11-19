J Cole Fans Celebrate The Long-Awaited Arrival Of His Mixtapes On Streaming Services

J Cole dropped his debut mixtape on streaming services along with his new audio series.

J Cole fans are elated on social media after the rapper added his debut mixtape, The Come Up, Vol. 1, to streaming services on Monday night, nearly two decades after its release. The move came after Cole shared a new audio series titled Inevitable, in which he reflects on the course of his career. Expectedly, the first episode sees him discuss the 2007 mixtape.

"So J. Cole is dropping podcast episodes about his old mixtapes while simultaneously re-releasing them on streaming services… thats genius," one user posted on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote: "YOU DON’T KNOW HOW LONG I’VE WAITED FOR J. COLE’S MIXTAPES TO GET ADDED TO STREAMING…" Other users theorized about the release of further mixtapes along with corresponding episodes. "Once J Cole puts Friday Night Lights on streaming platforms, it will be a holiday," one fan wrote.

J Cole Performs During Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

J. Cole performs on the What Stage during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival held in Manchester, Tenn., on Friday, June 17, 2022. © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

Cole announced his Inevitable audio series on Sunday night with a lengthy post on social media. While he says he was hesitant to put it out, he decided a younger version of himself would've loved to hear it from his favorite rapper. "I got so much clarity from it, and I understood more than ever the power of having a dream, the power of fueling that dream with strong vision, the magic that happens when we stay in alignment with God, and the darkness that can come in the times that we don’t," he said of the experience.

J Cole Fans Celebrate The Return Of "The Come Up"

The next episode of Inevitable will be available on Wednesday night. It comes as Cole continues to prepare for the release of his highly-anticipated seventh studio album, The Fall Off. Check out fans' responses to J Cole adding The Come Up, Vol. 1 to streaming services below.

When J. Cole puts each of his mixtapes on streaming to coincide with his audio docuseries episodes all leading up to The Fall Off >>> pic.twitter.com/b8FzOktc4a https://t.co/m5dMbgoj5c — Joey (@gothamhiphop) November 19, 2024