J Cole Announces Candid New Audio Series, "Inevitable"

"I got so much clarity from it, and I understood more than ever the power of having a dream, the power of fueling that dream with strong vision, the magic that happens when we stay in alignment with God, and the darkness that can come in the times that we don’t," Cole said of the experience in a follow-up post on X (formerly Twitter).

He also admitted he was originally hesitant to put the series out. "As the years of my career grew I found myself much more hesitant to share details of my life with the world. Even as I type this, I feel the last little bit of resistance. 'You sure you want to do this?' But if I was a younger version of myself, I know that I would get so much fuel from hearing this from somebody that went for theirs and 'made it,'" he wrote. "For that reason, I think it’s worth sharing. So, if you rocked with me at any point so far on my journey, I hope this will give you even more perspective and fill in a lot of blanks. If you have your own dream in life that you hope to achieve, in any field, I hope that this will feed your spirit, giving you confidence to believe in that dream and the encouragement to push through the tough times. To go for it even when you may be afraid to."