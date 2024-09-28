Lecrae Apologizes To J Cole For Drunken First Encounter

According to Lecrae, he woke up with serious regrets the day after meeting J Cole.

During a recent appearance on the New Rory and Mal podcast, Lecrae recalled his first time ever meeting J Cole. According to him, they had run into each other at a Super Bowl party, where he had a few too many drinks. Unfortunately, he says this resulted in an encounter so awkward that he woke up the next morning with serious regrets.

“I see Cole, I go up to Cole and I’m like, ‘Yo, what’s up, man?’ And he’s like, ‘What’s going on, bro?” he recalled. “I said, ‘Let me ask you a question, man. You believe in God?’ He was like, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘Word? So you go to church?’ He said, ‘I grew up in church but I really wouldn’t say that [I’m a Christian].'”

Lecrae Tried To Tell J Cole About Jesus While Drunk

From there, Lecrae decided that he needed to give J Cole his number so he could spread the word. "You need to call me, bro. Let’s talk!” he said. “It gets worse. [He was like] ‘Alright, put your number in my phone.’ So I put my number in his phone, but I didn’t type my name and then I gave him his phone back, and he walks away.” Lecrae then realized his mistake and stopped J Cole in his tracks. “I said, ‘Wait a minute! I ain’t even tell you my name, bro.’ He said, ‘I know who you are.’ I was like, ‘Oh!’ and I walked the walk of shame.”