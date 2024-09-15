Lecrae Jumps On Kendrick Lamar's "Watch The Party Die" After Shoutout

The Day That Music Cares: Capturing Volunteer Activities
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 26: Lecrae speaks onstage during The Day That Music Cares: Capturing Volunteer Activities at Eternal Strength Center for Radical Youth Work on April 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Lecrae shared his own version of the track.

Lecrae has jumped on Kendrick Lamar's "Watch the Party Die" after being referenced on the original track. In a post on Instagram on Saturday night, the Christian rapper shared an audio clip of him rapping over the beat. Instead of a pair of black Air Force 1 shoes, he used a white pair for the artwork. "Welp.. this is what Lecrae would do," he captioned the post.

On Lamar's version of the track, he raps: “Sometimes I wonder what Lecrae would do / F*ck these n****s up or show ’em just what prayer do?” Crae first responded to the shout-out by writing on X (formerly Twitter) by writing: “Love you Dot….Always here. [praying hands emoji].”

Lecrae Performs During 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Singer Lecrae performs onstage during the 2024 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

In the comments section of Lecrae's post, fans have been loving the performance. One top response reads: "This is why I can’t quit Crae. Every time I get bored of his fitting in/safe rap, he drops something atomic and brings me back in again. I hope the next project is more of this. More realness to show why he bothers either way Jesus in the first place." Another user writes: "Bro. Pulling out the Isaiah 64 and hitting the original Hebrew with our 'righteousness' is as menstruous rags. Preach the Word, @lecrae. Those are the FACTS. Thank You Jesus for what You’ve done to redeem us. This is freaking [fire emoji]."

Lecrae Hops On Kendrick Lamar's "Watch The Party Die"

Check out Lecrae's verse for Kendrick Lamar's "Watch The Party Die" below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and Lecrae on HotNewHipHop.

