Lecrae Jumps On Kendrick Lamar's "Watch The Party Die" After Shoutout

Lecrae has jumped on Kendrick Lamar's "Watch the Party Die" after being referenced on the original track. In a post on Instagram on Saturday night, the Christian rapper shared an audio clip of him rapping over the beat. Instead of a pair of black Air Force 1 shoes, he used a white pair for the artwork. "Welp.. this is what Lecrae would do," he captioned the post.
On Lamar's version of the track, he raps: “Sometimes I wonder what Lecrae would do / F*ck these n****s up or show ’em just what prayer do?” Crae first responded to the shout-out by writing on X (formerly Twitter) by writing: “Love you Dot….Always here. [praying hands emoji].”
Lecrae Performs During 2024 Pepsi National Battle Of The Bands
In the comments section of Lecrae's post, fans have been loving the performance. One top response reads: "This is why I can’t quit Crae. Every time I get bored of his fitting in/safe rap, he drops something atomic and brings me back in again. I hope the next project is more of this. More realness to show why he bothers either way Jesus in the first place." Another user writes: "Bro. Pulling out the Isaiah 64 and hitting the original Hebrew with our 'righteousness' is as menstruous rags. Preach the Word, @lecrae. Those are the FACTS. Thank You Jesus for what You’ve done to redeem us. This is freaking [fire emoji]."
Lecrae Hops On Kendrick Lamar's "Watch The Party Die"
Check out Lecrae's verse for Kendrick Lamar's "Watch The Party Die" below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and Lecrae on HotNewHipHop.
