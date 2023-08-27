shoutout
- MusicWestside Gunn Reacts To Kanye West's Name Drop In Upcoming "Vultures" AlbumGunn was enthusiastic about the mention.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicFivio Foreign Recalls Mistaking Nicki Minaj Song For A ShoutoutFivio Foreign has explained why he mistakenly thought Nicki Minaj shouted him out on "Pink Friday 2."By Cole Blake
- MusicTravis Scott Gives 7-Year-Old Fan A Shoutout During Concert: WatchClearly, the sweet moment made the young concertgoer's night.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDoja Cat & Nicki Minaj Beef Rumours Appear False As Former Shouts Out Queen Of Rap: VideoThe "Scarlet" Tour has been proving that Doja's fans still adore her, even after all her beef with them earlier this year.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralPlayboi Carti Wants Frank Ocean To Drop Snippet, Shouts Out Young Dabo On IGFor those unaware, Dabo is a streamer and YouTuber whose reactions, clips, and fandom are legendary online.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPlayboi Carti Shouts Out The Weeknd For Promoting His Rollout: "U Got Family"The "Pull Up" rager is firing off on all cylinders, and Abel Tesfaye is one of many stars that he shouted out in the past few days.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsStephen Curry Reacts To Shoutout On Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee"Stephen Curry recently reflected on hearing Sexyy Red's "SkeeYee" for the first time.By Cole Blake
- MusicBlueface Thanks Saucy Santana For Boosting Jaidyn Alexis' Song "Barbie"Santana had played Alexis' new single at a concert and shared clips of him turning up to it on social media, which was a big co-sign.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Giddy Over Fat Joe's BET Hip Hop Awards PraiseFat Joe's shout out meant a lot to Boosie Badazz.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLil Baby Tells Man To Never Touch Him Again, Shouts Out His Brand AnywayLil Baby had to give the man some boundaries.By Alexander Cole
- MusicB.G. Gives Boosie Badazz A Heartfelt Shoutout In New Collab TeaserB.G. says he's "blessed" to have a friend like Boosie.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDrake Shouts Out Yeat's Name During Performance Of "Sticky" On Tour"Yeat got me on the wave."By Gabriel Bras Nevares