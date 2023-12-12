Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj Beef Rumours Appear False As Former Shouts Out Queen Of Rap: Video

Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 includes some of her most introspective work to date, but that doesn't mean the album rollout took place without any drama. In fact, after the new project landed on streamers this past weekend, the Trinidadian revealed to her Barbz that it was supposed to include a feature from another femcee who she previously made a record-breaking hit with. However, the unnamed collaborator allegedly refused because she was under the impression Minaj doesn't like her – something the mother of one could only laugh at. While she didn't drop names, many quickly assumed she was speaking about Doja Cat, who recruited Nicki to join her on the "Say So (Remix)."

"They said that it was a lot of different things, but you know, I didn't realize, they said that they don't think I like them," Papa Bear's mom recalled her conversation with the other performer's team. "She passed on it," Minaj additionally revealed in the comment section." The internet has been eagerly waiting for a response from Doja, who surprised us by keeping things positive and even shouting out the "Did It On 'Em" hitmaker during her recent show.

Doja Cat Has Big Love for Nicki Minaj

While performing her Planet Her hit, "Get Into It (Yuh)," the California-born creative said, "Thank you, Nicki! I love you... That's right!" seemingly squashing any rumours of beef between them. As some are pointing out, this is actually part of the original outro of the song on her LP, so it's not a huge surprise for her to include. At the same time, others are suggesting that Minaj was talking about someone else entirely.

As Doja Cat continues on her Scarlet Tour with special guests Doechii and Ice Spice, the Queen of Rap is tapping new friends to join her on the Pink Friday 2 tracklist. After sharing her highly anticipated LP this past weekend, she returned with a new 50 Cent collaboration that's now officially streaming on DSPs. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

