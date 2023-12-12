Fivio Foreign Co-Signs "Pink Friday 2" Only To Get Clowned By Fans

Everybody is unpacking Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2, including fellow celebrities and musicians. The one song everybody seems to be gravitating towards is "Everybody" which features Lil Uzi Vert. The track is already outpacing most of the rest of the record in Spotify streams and is going viral on platforms like TikTok. The same night the album released North West was already sharing videos of herself online dancing to the track. Earlier today, Lizzo tried her hand at a viral dance built around the track.

Another artist getting in on the "Everybody" hype is Fivio Foreign, though it may not have gone the way he intended. He posted a clip of himself listening to the song with the caption "When Nicki say 'Fivi' in her new song." He's referencing a sample that pops up often on the track, though it's one that many fans interpreted differently from him. Many think the sample is meant to say "body" in reference to the title "Everybody." Check out Fivio's original video and some fan reactions to it below.

Read More: What Was Nicki Minaj's Debut Single?

Fivio Foreign Roasted By Fans

In the comments of a repost of the video to Instagram, fans didn't hold back. "this my level of delusion that keeps me happy lol," one of the top comments reads. That sentiment is expressed pretty much throughout the entire comment section. "he just as delulu as me," and "I’m this delusional when it comes to her so I absolutely feel him!" While fans are certainly having a fun time clowning on Fivio, there's no official liner notes for Pink Friday 2 that would reveal the actual lyrics yet.

Pink Friday 2 is Nicki Minaj's first new album in 5 years. Unsurprisingly, it's a massive undertaking that sports some high-profile features. J. Cole, Drake, Lil Wayne, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert are just some of the features on the massive 22-track album. The album is also making waves for reportedly calling out other rappers like Latto and Megan Thee Stallion. What do you think of Fivio Foreign's interpretation of the new Nicki Minaj song "Everybody?" Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: "Nicki Hendrix" Finds Future & Nicki Minaj In Their Element: Stream

[Via]