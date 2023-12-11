Lizzo Dances To New Nicki Minaj Song On TikTok

Nicki Minaj finally shared her highly-anticipated new album Pink Friday 2 last week. Unsurprisingly, fans quickly dissected the album and a few select favorites have emerged online as big hits in the making already. The biggest breakout song of the bunch so far seems to be the track "Everybody" with Lil Uzi Vert. It's outpacing nearly every other song on the record that wasn't previously released with "Needle" featuring Drake as the sole exception.

Fans found "Everybody" irresistible pretty much immediately. The very night that Pink Friday 2 dropped North West was already sharing videos online of herself dancing to the song in a Barbie-themed outfit. Shortly after the album dropped Billboard ranked all 22 of the songs that appear on it. In their list, they had "Everybody" at the very top spot, which prompted a response from Nicki herself. Subsequently in a quote tweet, she explained that she originally wrote the song in just 5 minutes and that it was originally for her Call Of Duty collab. The song is already taking off on TikTok as well and one particular high-profile Nicki fan got involved. Check out Lizzo's video dancing to the song below.

Lizzo Dancing To "Everybody"

In a new video shared to TikTok, Lizzo tries her hand at a dance choreographed to "Everybody." It may not be as elaborate as her usual choreography. She's performing it at home by herself in some fittingly pink loungewear. As is the case almost any time the "About Damn Time" singer comes up fans in the comments discussed her weight.

"She’s working out" one of the top comment points out observing her noticeable weight loss. "Go head Lizzo. I see the weight loss," another comment reads in support of the singer. Additionally, other comments referenced the biggest drama that Lizzo went through this year. A few months ago she was sued by some of her backup dancers for creating a hostile workplace for her employees. What do you think of Lizzo dancing to Nicki Minaj's new song in a TikTok? Let us know in the comment section below.

