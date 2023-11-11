Lizzo Harassment Lawsuit Update: Accusers Fighting Attempted Dismissal In Court

Life for Lizzo since being accused of creating a hostile work environment for some of her dancers has mostly returned to normal, though the lawsuit they've raised against her hasn't quite disappeared yet. The Detroit native's legal team previously filed a motion to have the case dismissed, but on Friday (November 10), Rolling Stone confirmed that lawyers for Lizzo's accusers are standing firmly behind their client's allegations.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez – with the help of their attorneys – have filed an opposition pointing out that "anti-SLAPP statuses don't protect Lizzo from facing legal repercussions for their allegations." In the 19-page document, the women accuse the body positive creative of "either cherry-pick[ing] allegations or outright [omitting those] inconvenient to their position, instead sanitizing them with euphemisms."

Lizzo's Accusers Fight Back Against Potential Dismissal



As HipHopDX notes, Lizzo's team has already responded to today's allegations, reminding readers that many of her team members have already publicly pledged their loyalty to her in this trying time. "Last month, 18 independent witnesses stood by Lizzo’s work ethic and character," Stefan Friedman told the outlet. "It is clear that since then, these plaintiff lawyers have come up with exactly zero to refute these facts." For their part, the defence suggests that Davis, Williams, and Rodriquez were exhibiting "a pattern of gross misconduct and failure to perform their job up to par" before cutting ties with Lizzo.

Another starlet who's all too familiar with the intensity of being in the spotlight while going through a personal crisis shared her thoughts on Lizzo's situation just last month. "People are more interested in believing the negative," Keke Palmer reflected while discussing the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker's hateful backlash over her dancer's allegations of harassment. Read what else the actress had to say about Lizzo at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

