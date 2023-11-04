Azealia Banks Apologizes To Lizzo, Goes After Busta Rhymes

Azealia Banks had a busy night on Instagram, dishing out apologies and disses all over the place. "I was having a conversation last night and realized that I owe @lizzobeeating a huge apology for popping so much shit. If hip hop will allow a 55+ severely overweight @bustarhymes who exhibits major of anabolic steroid abuse, adrenal gland failure, and constipation. And will also allow him to have a face full of blackheads and acne from what appears to be a testosterone shot abuse. And whilst drinking molly water in 2023 and wearing cartoon-like Neon yellow fake gold slick Rick chains. We have absolutely no right to be trying to skewered a YOUNG black woman - for anything," Banks wrote.

While most people remember Banks' infamous 2019 rant in which she said she hated Lizzo and her "fake a-- body positivity". However, this is not the first time that Banks has defended Lizzo. Last year, she went after Kanye after he took aim at Lizzo's weight. "[Kanye] can't be trying to lollipop off the 4 year old discussion about Lizzo's health and weight when he has an entire McDonald's commercial," Banks said on social media.

Banks Goes After Diddy & Yung Miami

However, Busta is just the latest person that Banks has launched a vicious rant against. Last month, she turned her attention on the on-and-off couple of Diddy and Yung Miami. "Can we also stop pretending like @diddy has done anything for hip-hop or Black people?...[coercing] artists into compromising sexual encounters to blackmail them," Banks wrote while also accusing Diddy of stealing and alcoholism.

As her rant continued, the Banks went after Diddy for "stealing" his ex, Cassie, from Ryan Leslie. Banks then noted that Diddy did "absolutely nothing with her for over a decade". She also went after his alcohol brand. "I don't think [Diddy] understands that Ciroc isn't considered a luxury brand. Because I truly don't think he knows just how uncouth and ghetto he himself is." Furthermore, she also turned around and took aim at Yung Miami. "Think about it, it took 25 years of stealing, doing drugs, and getting drunk to just now have cracked a $1 billion net worth. What's he got to show for it? Caresha?" Banks can always be trusted to be beefing with someone, even when she's making a return to music.

