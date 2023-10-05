callout
- MusicFredo Bang Laments Friend's Vandalized Gravesite, Calls Out PerpetratorsThe Baton Rouge MC had paid tribute to his friend Garrett J. Burton, and was indignant when he discovered someone ruined his resting place.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTia Kemp Blasts BossMan Dlow For Claiming She Was In His DMsRick Ross' ex was as fiery as ever in her social media clapback against BossMan, claiming he couldn't afford to get her in his music video.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureIShowSpeed Calls KSI Out For Allegedly Being Scared Of Upcoming Boxing MatchAhead of their matchup this Friday (December 15), it seems like there's already some banter going on between these two.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Blasts "Fake Mysterious" Artists, Believes They're "Ruining The Game"The producer made these comments after announcing that he'll be uploading more videos to his YouTube page on a regular basis.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Calls Out Kodak Black For Sampling Him Amid Their BeefLooks like Rod Wave wasn't the only target of the Baton Rouge MC's sample-based ire this week; do you think there will be more?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAzealia Banks Apologizes To Lizzo, Goes After Busta RhymesBanks has a new beef brewing, but ended an old feud at the same time.By Ben Mock
- SportsTristan Thompson Labeled A Deadbeat Dad By Baby Mama's SisterThompson doesn't see his eldest son very much apparently.By Ben Mock