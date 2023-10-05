Tristan Thompson Labeled A Deadbeat Dad By Baby Mama’s Sister

Tristan Thompson has been labeled a "deadbeat" by the sister of one of the mothers of his children. "Its been so hard to refrain from speaking up, and out of respect for my sister, I haven't for over 7 years. but this is just too much. It's so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to these nice things for others but can't seem to show up and be a real parent my nephew Prince," the lengthy statement began. The post went on to call out Kim Kardashian for defending Thompson's character on a "global platform". Furthermore, it disputed the claims that Thompson pays child support.

Prince is Tristan's son with Jordan Craig. Born in December 2016, Thompson reportedly ditched Craig for Khloe Kardashian while Craig was heavily pregnant. Kardashian has denied this rumor. However, Craig announced her pregnancy about a month after Thompson was spotted in Mexico with Kardashian.

Thompson Worried His Kids Will Be Embarrassed Of Him

While the call-out referenced Kim's glowing defense of Thompson, it's another clip from this week's episode of The Kardashians that has raised some eyebrows. Thompson got real on the latest episode of The Kardashians, discussing how he fears his past might lead his kids to be embarrassed to have him as a dad. “True’s understanding stuff. Prince understands things. They go to school and they have classmates. The last thing I want them to do is ever feel embarrassed that I’m their father," Thompson told Khloé Kardashian, who is the mother of two of his children. It appears that a lot of Thompson's fear stems from his long history of infidelity. Furthermore, there appears to be anxiety over the fact that he has four children with three women.

However, Kardashian had some pearls of wisdom for her suffering ex. “Just remember, you’re not your past. Your past doesn’t define you. Moving forward, hold yourself in a way that you will be proud of. Or if your kids read something about you, you’re going to be proud of that. Your legacy, what you want to leave behind, is way greater than what the world has been exposed to," she told Thompson. While Kardashian and Thompson are no longer together, they did welcome a second child via surrogate last year.

