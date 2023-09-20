Tristan Thompson Now Brother Amari’s Temporary Guardian Following Mother’s Passing

Earlier this year, Tristan Thompson's mother Andrea passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53 after having a heart attack. The basketball player had a tough time coping with the tragic loss. This was documented on the past season of The Kardashians. Amid his grieving process, he stayed with ex Khloe Kardashian, and received support from the reality star and her family. Tristan's 17-year-old brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, also moved in with them.

Amari's disability makes him unable to care for himself, so his mother had been his primary caretaker before she passed away. Once she died, the question was raised as to who would care for Amari. Tristan filed a legal request to become his little brother's legal guardian earlier this month, meaning he'd be responsible for his day-to-day needs. In addition to ensuring that all of Amari's medical requirements are met, he'd also oversee the inheritance he received from his late mother, which is over $100K. His inheritance is not yet available for disbursement.

(L-R) Mother Andrea Thompson, NBA Player Tristan Thompson and brother Amari Thompson attend The Amari Thompson Soiree in support of Epilepsy Toronto at The Globe and Mail Centre on August 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Now, Tristan has been granted temporary guardianship of Amari. A hearing for permanent guardianship has also been scheduled for November of this year. Though fans are glad that Amari will be well taken care of, some are concerned about Tristan's NBA career. Others are wondering where Tristan and Amari's other brother, Dishawn, is in all of this. Dishawn shared a post shortly after an episode of The Kardashians aired earlier this summer, which showcased the fallout of Andrea's passing. “Death for a storyline 🤔” he wrote. Some social media users suspected that he was throwing jabs at Khloe.

He later addressed the accusations, claiming that the message wasn't intended for Khloe. He additionally claimed she's "been a real one" towards him and his brothers from the beginning. What do you think of Tristan Thompson becoming his brother Amari's temporary guardian? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tristan Thompson.

