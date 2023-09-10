Maralee Nichols Poses With Her And Tristan Thompson’s Son

Maralee Nichols recently took to social media, dropping off some rare footage of her son with Tristan Thompson, Theo. Famously, news of Nichols' pregnancy came out amid Thompson's relationship with Khloe Kardashian, leading to their split. Nichols appears to be enjoying time with her son a lot as of late, while she claims that the pro basketball player has yet to meet him. In the clip, the 1-year-old is seen adorably picking limes from a tree.

The clips come shortly after recent news about another one of the mothers of Thompson's kids, Jordan Craig. At the end of last month, she filed to keep his child support payments the same, despite his earnings dropping by more than $8 million. According to reports, Thompson pays all three mothers of his children, Craig, Nichols, and Khloe Kardashian, child support.

Read More: Tristan Thompson Seeks To Become Guardian Of Brother Amari

Maralee Nichols And Her Son With Tristan Thompson

Earlier this year, Thompson lost his mother Andrea, who unexpectedly passed away after a heart attack in January. Following his mother's death, Thompson leaned on his ex, Khloe, with whom he shares two children. This was showcased on the latest season of The Kardashians. Thompson ended up moving into Khloe's house, along with his younger brother Amari. Amari's disabilities make him unable to care for himself. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Thompson has filed to become the 17-year-old's legal guardian.

After Thompson's grieving process was documented on The Kardashians, his brother Dishawn took to social media to weigh in. “Death for a storyline 🤔,” he wrote. This led to some to speculate that he was dissing Khloe, however, he denied this in subsequent Tweets. “Y’all chill out that wasn’t towards Khloe or her family,” he explained. “Khloe has been a real one toward myself and my bros from day 1." Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tristan Thompson.

Read More: Tristan Thompson’s First Baby Mama Wants Same Child Support Despite Income Loss

[Via]