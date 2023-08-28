Tristan Thompson’s First Baby Mama Wants Same Child Support Despite Income Loss

When Tristan Thompson’s name gets brought up in the pop culture and gossip realm, it usually relates to his tales with the Kardashians. However, this time around, his first baby mama is at the center of some pretty drastic changes in his life. Moreover, Jordan Craig- the mother of their six-year-old son, recently filed a motion to keep his monthly child support payments the same despite the NBA star’s earnings dropping by over $8 million. These reports are according to Daily Mail, who reported that Craig filed an “abstract of judgement” on August 9 which creates a public record in case child support isn’t fulfilled. Apparently, she wants Thompson to continue the $40K a month payments they’ve agreed to for a long time.

Furthermore, this is one of three sets of child support that Tristan Thompson must commit to. The second is to Khloe Kardashian, and the third is to Maralee Nichols, all for an estimated combined total of $120K according to reports. Amid these commitments, some digging also revealed that the Canadian native’s income dropped from $17.7 million in 2019 to $9.2 million in 2023. It’s unclear the reason why, but it’s still going to be tough to navigate.

Still, the court hasn’t found any evidence of Tristan Thompson not being diligent with his child support payments. As such, it seems like Jordan Craig is simply doing this asa precautionary method to push for her to get the same amount of money regardless of his income. In addition, nothing suggests that Thompson has been paying less, either, so this may come as a surprise to him. Regardless, fans expressed a wide variety of opinions on this online. Some think he had it coming, while many thought that this seemed unfair.

Meanwhile, considering that he and his brother apparently moved back in with Khloe, there might be some more family drama to come. Even though this seems like a big bump in the road, the 32-year-old will most likely be able to handle it. Let us know what you think of Jordan Craig’s move down in the comments. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Tristan Thompson.

