Khloe Kardashian Lets Tristan Thompson And His Brother Move In, Claims They’re Still Not Back Together

Khloe Kardashian recently allowed her ex-partner, NBA player Tristan Thompson, to move into her home. Thompson also brought along his brother Amari, who is “severely disabled.” According to reports, the 16-year-old suffers from epilepsy. The duo decided to move in with Khloe following the unexpected death of their mother, 53-year-old Andrea Thompson. Upon his mother’s passing, Tristan became the primary caretaker of Amari. Shortly after the tragedy, however, the roof of Tristan’s house caved in due to weather damage. “We had crazy weather for California, like extreme rains,” Khloe explained, “and Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding.” She opened up about the situation in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

“I’m grateful that I’m strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now,” she explained. “You don’t have to treat me right for me to treat you right—it’s not the way I was raised.” Famously, Tristan cheated on Khloe with her younger sister Kylie’s best friend at the time, Jordyn Woods. He later cheated on her again, when she had just gotten pregnant via a surrogate with their second child.

Khloe Kardashian Allows Her Ex To Move In Following The Death Of His Mother

Khloe also revealed that upon hearing the news, Tristan immediately called her in a state of hysteria. “I didn’t really understand what he was saying,” she explained. “He was just like screaming on the phone, trying to tell me that she’s gone, but I had no idea who he was talking about.” Though the new roommates certainly haven’t helped on-and-off rumors that they’ve gotten back together, Khloe insists that she’s simply helping family.

“I just think this is what family does when sh*t hits the fan. All you have is your family. And Tristan and I are family, and we’re gonna be family for the rest of our lives,” she explained, “Tristan is the father of my kids.”

