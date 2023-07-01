Khloe Kardashian set the record straight on Thursday after a clip of her talking about her niece, Dream Kardashian, went viral and got taken out of context. While the internet and pundits tried to make it seem as if Khloe was taking over as the mom figure in Dream’s life, Khloe was having none of it. The drama stems from Dream’s actual mother, Blac Chyna, who split from Rob Kardashian last year. The couple had a show, Rob & Chyna, which was canceled due to their breakup. In response, Blac Chyna — whose real name is Angela White — filed a defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners in 2022 for hundreds of millions of dollars.

Blac Chyna ended up losing that lawsuit in May of last year. Since then, there’s been bad blood between the Chyna household and the Kardashian household. “I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom,” Khloe said on a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians. “It’s hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars.” However, she has a terrific relationship with Dream, helping plan her sixth birthday party and hosting it at her house.

The Kardashian-Chyna Saga Rolls On

While she doesn’t have a relationship with Blac Chyna, Khloe Kardashian definitely feels responsible for her daughter. Plus, she kind of stood up for the model after people took to social media to say she was replacing Chyna. “Life is challenging enough,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I hate how something so sweet as Dream’s 6th birthday is getting twisted. Rob is doing the best he can as a parent and in life. Angela [Blac Chyna] is doing the best she can as a parent and in life. I am doing the best I can as a parent and in life.”

Khloe Kardashian is tired of all the clickbait roaming around, pitting the Kardashians against Chyna and trying to split up the family. “Let’s try to lead with love and understanding, especially when children are involved who may see your clickbait one day.” This drama is far from over, seeing as Rob and Blac Chyna are co-parenting Dream. Because Blac Chyna sued the family, it’s going to take a lot of effort to get back in their good graces.

