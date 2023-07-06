Khloe Kardashian is someone who has been famous for a very long time. Consequently, many of her relationships have played out in the public eye. Overall, this is an unfortunate thing to have happened to someone. When your relationships are out there for everyone to witness, it can be difficult to process. Not to mention, it can be difficult to maintain those relationships on the whole. If you were to ask Khloe Kardashian, she would definitely agree with this assessment.

Her most high-profile relationships have been with Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. She and Lamar Odom broke up due to his substance abuse issues. Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson has cheated on her numerous times. Needless to say, Khloe Kardashian has not had a ton of luck. Now, however, she has been thrust into the middle of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s issues. According to Page Six, Kim and Khloe had a heart-to-heart on The Kardashians over Kanye’s anti-semitic ramblings.

Read More: Khloe Kardashian Net Worth 2023: What Is The Kardashians Megastar Worth?

Khloe Kardashian Consoles Kim

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7, 2022 at Cipriani South Street in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

“Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar,” Khloe said. “Every single day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now. Lamar is forever gonna be remembered as a drug user, but these are his — these are Kanye’s things — but it doesn’t mean we don’t feel bad about it. I’m not on your level and I’m not going through what you’re going through right now, but I can relate. It’s OK that you’re crying, it’s OK that you have feelings. You’re such a good person, and that’s why you feel like this and that’s why your heart is breaking for him.”

Needless to say, Khloe Kardashian has a whole lot of empathy, regardless of who may have wronged her. This is a very mature way of living your life, and you have to commend it. Let us know what you think of her comments, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the entertainment world and beyond.

Read More: Khloe Kardashian Had Son’s Name Changed

[Via]