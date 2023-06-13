Khloe Kardashian and NBA star Tristan Thompson have two children together, a daughter True and a son Tatum. According to TMZ, their second child Tatum Thompson was originally known by an entirely different name. They reported that his last name was Kardashian and that he had a different first name, though it’s currently unclear what that was. Khloe’s decision seems like it can be explained by some of the drama that has followed her and Tristan over the years. The couple chose to have their second child via a surrogate. Sometime after that decision Thompson reportedly got model Maralee Nichols pregnant, which complicated things.

That story broke just a month before Tatum was born which helps explain Khloe Kardashian’s decision to pass her last name down to him. Since then, the relationship between Khloe and Tristan has reportedly improved resulting in a name change for their child. While the co-parents are yet to comment on the report it seems like Tatum Thompson will remain the child’s name going forward.

Khloe And Tristan’s Original Baby Name

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: Khloé Kardashian is seen on May 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Despite the pair’s seemingly positive co-parenting strategy they don’t seem to have returned to being a couple. Last month a report dropped claiming the two are comfortably co-parenting but “not back together.” That story, which came from another TMZ report dispelled rumors that the pair were dating again after Thompson bought a house near Khloe. The move now seems to be more about their co-parenting arrangement and they’ve reportedly established a routine for sharing time with both children.

In an interview last month, Khloe Kardashian also opened up about the guilt she felt following the surrogate pregnancy. She described the whole undertaking as “transactional” and that she arrived at the hospital “in a state of shock.” Though she also defended the idea of surrogacy as an option for pregnancy as being “different, but not bad.” What do you think about Khloe and Tristan’s name-change drama? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Pic Of Her Son