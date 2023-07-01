Khloe Kardashian Shows Off New Hot Pink Outfit, Shares Sweet Photos Of True And Chicago

Khloe Kardashian recently took to social media to show off a new piece from her Good American clothing line. “This is our Pop Off Pink collection,” she says in the clip, “And we all know I love myself some pink.” She looks flawless, rocking a long, oversized jacket over the hot pink jumpsuit. Khloe also topped off the outfit with some thigh-high pink boots.

Fans are happy to see the business woman embracing her beauty as of late, as she recently opened up about her insecurities on an episode of The Kardashians. She revealed that “society gave [her] insecurities,” sharing that constant comparison to her sisters began when she first appeared on TV. “I didn’t look like my sisters, so therefore, it’s not good enough,” she explained. Khloe went on to say that regardless of changes she made to her look, people remained critical. “There’s still people constantly bullying you,” she described, “you have to do things for yourself.“

True And Chicago Wear Kardashian Merch

The mother of two also recently showed off some sweet new photos of her daughter True and niece Chicago. In an Instagram post, the duo is seen sporting some family merch, each wearing a shirt featuring the other’s mom. “They think this t-shirt thing is funny,” Khloe captioned the post. Last year, the reality star welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson, Tatum.

Earlier this week, Khloe shared an adorable video of her son, who turns one this month, crawling. She had Tatum through a surrogate, which she previously claimed wasn’t an easy journey for her. During another episode of The Kardashians, Khloe described the situation as feeling “transactional,” revealing that she even felt guilty for it. She explained that upon arriving to the hospital, she was “definitely was in a state of shock.” “I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby and I take the baby and I go in another room and we are sort of separated,” she continued.

