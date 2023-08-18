Khloe Kardashian’s Platinum Blonde Hair & Red Lips Make Her Almost Unrecognizable

Of the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters, the one we’ve seen changing up their look arguably the most dramatically since first rising to fame is Khloe. The mother of two has dedicated herself to a healthy lifestyle, resulting in serious weight loss – not to mention the evolution of her personal style. Another thing the Californian has had plenty of fun switching up over the years is her hair. She initially came up with dark brown hair, similar to her older siblings, Kim and Kourtney.

Due to her green eyes, however, Khloe realized that she has the ability to pull off lighter-coloured tresses too, and has been doing so for several years now. Whether she cuts it into a blunt bob or adds extensions for a more voluminous look, the Revenge Body star’s locks are always looking on point. As of late, she’s been rocking a nearly-white blonde and the red lipstick she applied before taking new selfies earlier this week has Kardashian looking brand new.

Khloe Kardashian Switches Up Her Look Again

On Thursday (August 17), she gave us three IG uploads. The first shows the 39-year-old sipping wine in a beautiful red and white floral dress from Dolce & Gabbana. Her figure looks clearly chiselled, and because of the oversized black sunnies she’s wearing, several followers had to do a double take.

“I didn’t know who this was at first, I had to look at the name,” one of that post’s most-liked comments reads. In the second post of the day, Kardashian smized for the camera in the same outfit. Her flashy rings caught the attention of fans in the comments, as well as her perfect French manicure.

More Photos from Her Italian Getaway

Keep scrolling to see a close-up of Khloe Kardashian’s bold new look, along with sweet mother-daughter snaps of her and True in matching dresses. Which hair colour do you like best on the Good American founder? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

