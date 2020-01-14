blonde
- StreetwearNicki Minaj & Cardi B's Blonde Battle Continues, Latter Shops At Balenciaga On Mystery Admirers Dime"B**ches Jackin, I'm still Queenin," Nicki wrote on Instagram earlier this weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearCardi B's Blonde Hair Causes Controversy, She Denies "Watching B**ches" To Copy ThemThe Barbz are suggesting that their favourite femcee is the inspiration behind Cardi's new look, and she's had enough.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBeyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Film Premiere Look Reminds Us She's A Blonde BombshellThe mother of three's platinum hair perfectly complimented her curve-hugging silver gown for the big event.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKhloe Kardashian's Platinum Blonde Hair & Red Lips Make Her Almost UnrecognizableShe's got range!By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearAmber Rose Is Unrecognizable In New Photos, OnlyFans Model Claps Back At Colourism CommentsAmber is switching things up this Hot Girl Summer.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Rocks A White One-Piece In Smoking Hot New Instagram PicsCardi is summer-ready in the new photo set.By Noah Grant
- Original ContentFrank Ocean's Complicated Relationship With His FanbaseAmid a mixed bag performance from Frank Ocean at Coachella 2023, the relationship between Ocean and his fanbase remains a chaotic dynamic. By Caleb Hardy
- TVMeagan Good Brought Blonde Bombshell Energy To Amazon's "Harlem" Season 2 PremiereFollowing her divorce from Devon Franklin, the actress has quickly become one of the internet's favourites again.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMegan Fox Debuts Blonde Bombshell Hairstyle, Social Media ReactsShe's best known for her signature jet black hair, but now the mother of three is changing up her look for a forthcoming project.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesAna De Armas Says Marilyn Monroe's Ghost Was On Set For "Blonde"Ana de Armas says that the set of "Blonde" was haunted by the ghost of Marilyn Monroe.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"Blade Runner 2049" Actress Ana De Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe In "Blonde" Trailer: WatchThe film isn't exactly a biopic, but rather, "blurs the line between reality and fiction as the movie industry attempts to consume [Marilyn's] spirit."By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearLil Nas X Debuts Blonde Hair After Requesting "Bussy" Be Added To The DictionaryThe LGBTQ+ icon is going all-out in honour of Pride month.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipFrank Ocean Reportedly Shopping New Album To Label ExecsFrank Ocean is reportedly preparing the rollout for his follow-up to 2016's "Blonde." By Aron A.
- GramTekashi 6ix9ine Debuts New Hair StyleTekashi 6ix9ine goes half-blonde-half-rainbow for his brand new hair color.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrank Ocean's Mom Chooses Between "Channel Orange" & "Blonde"Frank Ocean's mother, Katonya Breaux Riley, was asked to choose which of her son's studio albums she prefers more: "Channel Orange" or "Blonde."By Lynn S.
- GramAmber Rose Switches Up Look With Long Blonde ManeAmber Rose shared some sultry shots of herself rocking a long blonde mane, switching it up from her usual buzz cut hairstyle.By Lynn S.
- NumbersFrank Ocean Album Sales Spike For No ReasonFrank Ocean's album sales for "Blonde" and "Channel Orange" increased by about 25% each last week.By Alex Zidel
- StreetwearFrank Ocean Releases New "Blonded" MerchForever Blonded. By Noah C
- MusicJames Blake Performs Poignant Piano Cover Of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed"Blake co-wrote the song. By Noah C