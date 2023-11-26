Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Film Premiere Look Reminds Us She's A Blonde Bombshell

Ever since Beyonce returned with her highly anticipated RENAISSANCE album in 2022, we've been living in her world. The mother of three followed that disco-infused project with a European and North American tour for the ages that concluded earlier this fall, with her and Jay-Z's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joining her mother for most of the performances. Those who weren't able to catch one of Bey's concerts in person have likely already secured their tickets for her new RENAISSANCE Tour experience film, with dates scheduled across the nation following the star-studded premiere on Saturday (November 25) night.

We saw famous faces like Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Halle Bailey, and DDG all make their way down the red carpet in their best dressed. Though she had arguably one of the best looks of her career so far for the big event, Beyonce actually skipped out on walking in with her friends and fans. Instead, the Houston native met up with those who came out to support her inside to snap pictures after posing for a few stunning solo shots.

Beyonce Goes Bold for Her New Concert Film's Debut

Not only was her strapless silver gown and matching gloves perfectly on theme for the RENAISSANCE film, but the "Halo" hitmaker's perfectly platinum blonde hair added an icy touch to her look. The premiere went down at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater, and according to DailyMail, guests were encouraged to dress themselves in "cozy opulence" for their evening of celebrating Queen B's latest successes.

Now that the RENAISSANCE Tour has wrapped and its accompanying film is in theatres, Beyonce's fans are curious about what the ever-ambitious starlet will get around to crossing off her bucket list next. Earlier this month, rumours began swirling about the potential of a Las Vegas residency. In her typical fashion, the Queen reportedly has a massive budget for her potential performances in Sin City. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

