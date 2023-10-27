Jay-Z Reveals The Origins Of Blue Ivy’s Name And Praises Her “Renaissance Tour” Performance

Jay-Z recently sat down with Gayle King for a rare interview on CBS Mornings. He doesn't unpack his personal and creative life very often so when he sits down for an interview like this fans pour over every detail. They honed in on moments like his discussion about potentially selling his masters. He talked about how he doesn't want to sell them any time soon because he fought so hard to gain control of his music in the first place.

Another fan-favorite moment is when he talked about his daughter Blue Ivy. First, he explained how he and Beyonce arrived at her name in the first place. "Her name was supposed to be Brooklyn. That was the name that we had in theory. But when we got to, what do you call it, those little sonograms? You know, it was super small there and we was calling her Blueberry. Like, 'Look at the little blueberry.' It was like a nickname for nine months. So, it was natural, we just took the 'berry' off and just called her Blue," Jay explained. In a even more adorable moment, he explained how proud he was of his daughter for absolutely killing it as a dancer on Beyonce's "Renaissance Tour" earlier this year. Check out the full interview below.

Jay-Z Talks Blue Ivy In New Interview

The biggest detail Jay-Z fans clung onto is what it would take for him to release new music. “I’ll say I wanna make music, but it has to be something important. I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all. I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.”

Jay-Z also revealed which of his albums he thinks is the "most important." To the surprise of many fans, that album was Vol 2. Hard Knock Life. He explained that the album saw him finally coming into form as a songwriter and served as one of the biggest moments of his career. What do you think of Jay-Z's comments about Blue Ivy in his new interview? Let us know in the comment section below.

