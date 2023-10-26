Ray J Reveals Why He Prefers Dinner With Jay-Z Over $500K

Ray J is someone who has found a ton of success in the music world. Whether it be his music or his reality show endeavors, the man is a legend. He is also a bit of a business mogul, with plenty of products on the market. Overall, he is someone who is always looking to invest his money, and sometimes, investment advice can prove to be extremely valuable. Consequently, it can be easy to see why he might enjoy a meeting with some like Jay-Z.

While you admire the segue, it is time to explain that dinner with Jay-Z or $500K discourse is officially back. Of course, this is because of the fact that Jay-Z told people to take the money while being interviewed by Gayle King. Despite this advice, a lot of people are still taking dinner with the legendary rapper. One such person is Ray J. In a video from his car, the artist revealed why he would choose to have dinner with Jay. However, he did note that this choice won't make sense for everyone.

Ray J Weighs In

“I’m going with the meeting with Jay-Z,” Ray J explained. “Relationships are way more valuable than money. Now, if you need the bread, take the bread like Jay said and listen to the raps. But if you need good partners and you need people that can advance you to the next level then [have dinner with Jay]." It's good to see Ray J giving advice that has some context and doesn't speak in absolutes. At the end of the day, everyone is in a different situation that demands different needs.

Given Ray J's comments, let us know what you think, in the comments section below. Are you taking $500K, or would you prefer to go to dinner with the legendary rapper? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

