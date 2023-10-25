CyHi The Prynce Will Forever Choose Dinner With Jay-Z Over $500K

Over the last few years, there has been a certain conversation that has persisted online. Of course, we are talking about whether or not you would take dinner with Jay-Z, or $500K. Overall, some believe Jay-Z can give you advice that will turn into millions. However, others note that $500K is life-changing for a lot of people. Furthermore, if you don't have a real talent or business idea, Jay's advice will essentially be useless.

That said, there is at least one artist out there who believes Jay-Z can make you millions of dollars. That artist just so happens to be CyHi The Prynce. Overall, CyHi has seen a lot of success over the years. He was featured on My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and has plenty of Kanye West writing credits at this point. Furthermore, he is known for writing for Travis Scott, as well. On Twitter, CyHi revealed that dinner with Jay-Z can be truly life-changing. As he notes, a meeting with Jay turned him into a millionaire.

CyHi The Prynce Weighs In

"I’m taking the meeting with @sc aka Jay z. I don’t care what y’all say 500k aint no real money and most people who would take it Has never made any real paper!!!! I’ve made more than that annually the last 13 years of my career and that was after I met with Jay Z," CyHi wrote. "Yes he told Ye to sign me and got on so appalled and I got a pub deal for a half of ticket plus touring plus royalties and a salary. I was broke when I met jay z I had 1500 dollars to my name. I just had got evicted from my crib and I had to borrow money." So there you have it, dinner with Jay does have its benefits.

Funny enough, Jay recently told Gayle King that he would rather see people take the money. However, if you have a talent like CyHi's perhaps dinner is the better option. Let us know what you think of this take, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists.

