Ray J Surprises Princess Love With Extravagant Early Birthday Gifts

It looks like Ray J is celebrating his wife’s birthday early this year. In a new clip, Princess Love is seen receiving a couple of extravagant gifts from the Mississippi-born performer. She’s sporting a bright fuchsia dress, just days before her 39th birthday. An eager friend, Bobby Lytes, narrates the mother of two’s joy as her birthday presents are unveiled. She exits a building with family and friends, and is immediately greeted by a new whip. A white Maybach truck sits out front, complete with a bright red bow on the hood.

“You’ve already got a Bentley truck girl,” Lytes then cheerfully announces. Her children appear to be almost equally as happy as their mom, adorably grinning and taking in the excitement. The gifts don’t stop there, however. Upon entering the vehicle, Princess finds a shiny silver gift box. Though fans didn’t get to witness what the box contained, Ray J approaches soon after. The duo share a sweet hug and kiss, and it’s clear that she appreciates his over-the-top gesture.

Ray J Gives Princess Love A New Maybach Truck

As expected, the couple’s supporters raced to the comments section to weigh in. Several note how sweet the couple look, and how thoughtful Ray J’s gift was. Others also weighed in on Lytes’ hilarious narration of the whole ordeal. Princess Love’s birthday isn’t the only thing the couple is celebrating as of late. According to the actress and producer’s Instagram Story, they’re also celebrating their anniversary. The pair seem to be on great terms as of late, though they just called off a divorce earlier this year.

It was the third time they had filed for divorce, but they later shared they’d be sticking things out. Ray J took to social media, letting followers know that the divorce was off. At the BET Awards, he even warned the men sliding into his wife’s DMs to back off. “I see you, and I just wanna let you know she’s mine,” he told them. He continued, telling Princess “I’m never gonna let you go.”

