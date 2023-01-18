It looks as if all is well between Ray J and Princess Love as they celebrate his birthday. For years, the Love & Hip Hop couple has placed the ups and downs of their marriage on display. The reality series has also documented their fallouts, which include allegations of infidelity. Ray and Princess have also repeatedly filed for divorce only to walk back on their breakups. Some believe they’ve done just that after both shared social media posts about the “One Wish” hitmaker’s big day.

In a caption to an Instagram post, Ray further thanked everyone for the birthday tributes. He said he would be home, celebrating with a few friends. He further shared he was “at this hotel for 2 months in Las Vegas on super grind mode.”

Following revealing that he has a “new network deal” in the works, along with working on music, Ray mentioned his family.

“HAD TO GET MY WIFE BACK AND START FRESH,” he additionally said. “I LOVE MY FAMILY!! Ill FIGHT OVER AND OVER FOR LIFE FOR MY FAMILY AND KIDS!!” Despite the controversies, Ray wants his family whole. “Ill PUT IT ALL ON THE LINE FOR MY CHILDREN TO BE HAPPY AND SAFE AND CLOSE TO ME 24/7!!!”

On her Instagram page, Princess Love also shared a series of adorable family photos. In the caption, she wished her husband a happy birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the best dad in the world @rayj,” she later wrote. “The only thing you wanted for your birthday was to see our kids happy! These are just one of the reasons why we love you!!! Happppyyyyy Birthdayyyyyyy🎂.”

Fans believe we’ll certainly hear more from the couple on reality television. Meanwhile, check out more from their family celebration below, along with well wishes from several of Ray J’s famous friends.

