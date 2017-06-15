movie premiere
- Pop Culture"Mean Girls" NYC Premiere Photo Roundup: Lindsay Lohan, Megan Thee Stallion, Reneé Rapp & MoreCelebrities descended on The Big Apple to celebrate the musical return of The Plastics and their classmates.By Erika Marie
- MusicBeyonce And Jay-Z Attend Renaissance Film Premiere TogetherThe film is set to do massive box office numbers this weekend.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBeyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Concert Movie Looks To Have A Massive Opening Weekend$30 to $40 million is the ballpark right now. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearBeyonce's Movie Premiere Look Has Fans Saying She Is Biting Off Kim Kardashian, Nick Cannon Shares His Passionate OpinionThere are similarities but Nick is adamant that Kim wishes that she looked like Beyonce. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearBeyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Film Premiere Look Reminds Us She's A Blonde BombshellThe mother of three's platinum hair perfectly complimented her curve-hugging silver gown for the big event.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearNicki Minaj & Margot Robbie Were The Ultimate "Barbie" Girls At Last Night's PremiereIce Spice couldn't attend as she was in Europe, but plenty of our other favourite stars walked the red carpet.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearDa Brat's Baby Bump Stole The Show On The "Creed III" Premiere Red CarpetThe rapper and her wife, Jesseca Dupart, stepped out for the event in Atlanta a few nights ago.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNia Long Names Her Top 5 Rappers Of All TimeIt seems the actress is a huge fan of east coast artists.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNia Long & Yung Miami Show Love At "You People" PremiereCheck out photos of the premiere which also saw guests like Tyler The Creator, Omarion, Ty Dolla $ign, Anthony Anderson, and more.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearMargot Robbie, Drake, Justine Skye & More Attend The "Amsterdam" Premiere Red Carpet: PhotosThe David O. Russell film also features comedian Chris Rock.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBrad Pitt Shows Off His Tattoos In A Skirt At The "Bullet Train" Movie PremiereThe assassin thriller also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey Kind, Zazie Beetz, and Bad Bunny.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKid Cudi Confirms Meryl Streep “Is Fam Now” After Meeting Her At “Don’t Look Up” PremiereLook out for Cudi and Meryl Streep in Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” arriving on Netflix this month.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJay-Z Was Happily Surprised To Run Into Kelly Rowland & Fans Think It's HeartwarmingThe run-in occurred at the premiere for The Harder They Fall and fans can't stop talking about Hov's facial expression.By Erika Marie
- MusicJay-Z & Seal Lead Throwback Jam Session At "The Harder They Fall" PremiereJay-Z and Seal performed some of their classic tracks at the premiere of "The Harder They Fall," including "Kiss From A Rose" and "N*gga What, N*gga Who (Originator 99)."By Joshua Robinson
- Pop Culture"Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" Hits The $1 Billion Mark WorldwideDespite taking some time to hit the mark, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is a Billion Dollar Success. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesThe Weeknd Teleported From The 70s For "Uncut Gems" Premiere: See His LookThe Weeknd hopped out of his time-travelling machine and stepped into the movie premiere.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDwayne Johnson & His Wife Add Some Sparkle to "Jumanji: The Next Level" PremiereDwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his wife got festive and cute for the "Jumanji: The Next Level" premiere.By Breanna Chianne
- Entertainment"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Kicks Off With $39 Million Dollar Premiere"Spider-Man: Far From Home" is off to a strong start.By Aida C.
- MusicDonald Glover & Rihanna's "Guava Island" FIlm Will Be Available on Amazon Prime"Guava Island" will debut at Coachella 2019.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentPete Davidson And Machine Gun Kelly Bro Out At Sundance Film FestivalThe actor and rapper have been friends for a while now.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Deadpool 2" Set to Break The First's Record With $150 Million Debut"Deadpool 2" wants to replicate the success of the first. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentKendrick Lamar & 2 Chainz Attend The "All Eyez On Me" PremiereKendrick and 2 Chainz under the same roof!By Matt F