Beyonce's "RENAISSANCE" Concert Movie Looks To Have A Massive Opening Weekend

We are now just about 24 hours away from an icon's concert film hitting select theaters. Beyonce's, RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, recently had a private showing over the holiday weekend on November 25. Plenty of stars stepped out to support the Houston native, including people like Lizzo and almost the entire cast of Destiny's Child. There was a hot topic that came out that event that centered around Beyonce's look. Many were saying she was trying to be white and rip off Kim Kardashian's style.

Even though that moment was bothersome, especially for her mother, Tina Knowles, it appeared to be a successful evening. Over the past month or so, Beyonce has teased the movie with trailers including one that dropped on Thanksgiving. The icon shared a message to her followers, wishing them a Happy Holiday, while also revealing a first look at her film.

Beyonce Is Going To Make A Lot Of Money

With all of this hype around her to begin with, it was fair to reason that the movie would perform well at the box office. Well, those assumptions look to be true. According to HipHopDX, a solid opening weekend is on the horizon. Beyonce is looking at $30 to $40 million, but she will be collecting about half of those earnings. It will be in AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters from November 30 to December 3. Then, it will return to the big screens from December 7 to the 10, before heading to VOD on the 13.

