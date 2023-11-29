T.I. Downplays King Harris Altercation: "F*ck What Dis Internet Talkin Bout"

T.I. addressed his recent altercation with his son, King Harris, in a post on Instagram, Tuesday night. In doing so, he defended their relationship and the family as a whole, remarking that they're "tied like a knot."

“Fck what dis internet talkin bout… Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot,” T.I. wrote. “We all We Got…4LIFE… Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that.” From there, he promoted the latest episode of Complex's GOAT Talk, on which he and his son discuss their favorite rappers who ventured into acting, Waffle House orders, and other viral moments.

T.I. & Tiny Celebrate King Harris' Birthday

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 26: T.I., Tameka Harris and King Harris attend T.I. Birthday celebration at Trap City Cafe on September 26, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The aforementioned altercation occurred on Instagram Live during an Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday. The team welcomed both T.I. and King Harris to the stadium as part of a broader celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Other artists to attend included Ludacris, Cee-Lo Green, Big Boi, Ludacris, Jeezy, and Quavo. During Harris' stream, he got into a heated argument with both of his parents while discussing his upbringing. At one point, T.I. put Harris in a headlock and remarked: "You are embarrassing yourself and your family.”

T.I. Addresses King Harris Incident

King Harris also addressed the incident on social media afterward, although in a far less supportive tone. "I Stand on BUSINESS DONT GIVE A F*CK WHO U ARE," King wrote on Instagram. "IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CANT PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA IM A GROWN ASS MAN NOW … If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT." He also shared a tribute for his grandmother while previewing a new song. “As long as you stay by my side,” he captioned that post. Be on the lookout for further updates on T.I. and King Harris' relationship on HotNewHipHop.

