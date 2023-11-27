King Harris Addresses T.I. & Tiny Fight At Falcons' Game

King Harris has spoken out after getting into a shouting match with his parents, T.I. and Tiny at the Atlanta Falcons' game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. T.I. had been performing at the game in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. King addressed the incident on Instagram afterward.

"I Stand on BUSINESS DONT GIVE A F*CK WHO U ARE," King wrote. "IDGAF WHO U ARE MF CANT PLAY WIT ME N MY FACE NOT GOIN FOR DA IM A GROWN ASS MAN NOW … If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT" He also shared a tribute for his grandmother while previewing a new song. “As long as you stay by my side,” he captioned that post.

T.I. Performs At Atlanta Falcons Game

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 26: T.I. looks on before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

While streaming on Instagram at the game, King claimed that he would go to his grandmother's house because he was "getting into fights." His mother then grabbed the phone to explain: “I’m a tell you the reason why he wanted to be over there. ‘Cause he can suck a pacifier over there ’til he was 12 years old. He didn’t do that at the house. He cried like a baby.” From there, King began yelling at someone off camera: “What’s wrong with y’all? Why ya’ll doing that to me? Y’all know me, you know I stand on business. Why would you let someone play with me like that?” In the background, T.I. says: “You are embarrassing yourself and your family.”

King Harris Address Family Drama

T.I. wasn't the only rapper to make an appearance at the game on Sunday. The Falcons also welcomed Ludacris, Cee-Lo Green, Big Boi, Ludacris, Jeezy, and Quavo to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the celebration of hip-hop. Be on the lookout for further updates on King Harris on HotNewHipHop.

