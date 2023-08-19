T.I. And Tiny React To Son King Harris’ New Teeth

King Harris, the son of T.I. and Tiny, got himself a new set of teeth recently. Amid the reveal of his new pearly whites, however, the 18-year-old began receiving a huge amount of backlash. Several users are now clowning him online, claiming that his teeth now look unnatural, too white, too large, etc. With that being said, the young rapper doesn’t appear to be too bothered by the criticism. He took to social media to respond to it recently, telling haters not to worry as he doesn’t plan on stealing their girls. Fortunately for King, his parents also appear to approve of their son’s new smile.

Tiny took to Instagram today (August 18), sharing a clip of King revealing his new teeth to his father, T.I. “Would like to thank @drmariomontoya for giving @the_next_king10 a #BillionDollarSmile,” she captioned the clip. “Had to post slide 2 for the #BigTeethPatrol to show his smile been asf before; they’re just white now. Either way, he loves them and that’s all that matters!“

T.I. Says King’s New Smile Looks “Glow-In-The-Dark”

Tiny continued, coming to her son’s defense amid the backlash he’s been receiving. She claims that the haters don’t know the real him, and will have an opinion no matter what. “Regardless to what he does, everyone always seem to have their personal perspective of him, which is fine. -But y’all don’t really know him frfr, truth is real [ninja emoji] fwh and the ladies love ‘em!” she explains.

In the clip, King proudly marches into T.I. and Tiny’s house, wearing a big smile to show off his new look. He then contorts his mouth to reveal some diamonds that he also had put on his teeth. His father appears to be impressed, singing as he sees the 18-year-old. “Let me see you in the light, man,” T.I. tells his son. He adds that King’s new teeth are so bright, they look like they’d “glow in the dark.”

