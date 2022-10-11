T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.

His first major run-in happened in May when Waffle House workers accidentally got his order wrong. During the incident, which was caught on camera, King threatened the employees several times and criticized their financial state.

A few months later, it was revealed that the 18-year-old had been arrested. While the reasoning was never explained, several people were disappointed in his actions– including his father. “King’s a good kid chasing after the wrong shit, and you know, I trust God to deal with it in the way He sees fit,” T.I. said on Instagram live.

Now, there is another family member voicing their opinion on King’s behavior. Zonnique, King’s sister, hopped on Twitter and urged people to stop being so judgmental.

“when I was 18 I said dumb shit, and had a TON of growing to do,” the 26-year-old posted. She added that everyone could ignore her sibling, but instead, they expect him to act like a mature adult. “y’all think he grew up in the house y’all watched on tv every tuesday,” she said.

She urged people to give King time to grow, saying, “Until then send the kid some positive encouraging words, thanks -management.”

In a now-deleted tweet, the former O.M.G. Girlz member brought up who they were being raised by. “and everyone loves to bring up the gated house like we not talking about T.I. and Tiny kid at the end of the day.. what do y’all expect.. it’s literally 7 of us.. it would be boring if we didn’t have a wild card.”

