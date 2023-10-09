king harris
- Pop CultureKing Harris Continues To Beef With Druski After He Called Him A "P***y" In Recent InterviewDruski went on "The Breakfast Club" and said Harris was "cool" also. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureTiny Harris Unveils Old Footage Of King "Terrorizing" His GrandmaKing Harris has always stood on business.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKing Harris Responds To Instagram Trolls Over His AuthenticityA lot of people think that the rapper and Atlanta trap heir doesn't really live the life that he puts on, which he is always quick to push back on.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture"Standing On Business": King Harris Wants Credit For Popularizing Phrase After Druski Uses It In Song TitleT.I.'s son hopped on Live to remind IG users that he's to thank for other public figures suddenly standing on business too.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKing Harris Net Worth 2024: What Is T.I. & Tiny's Son Worth?Dive into King Harris's impactful journey in music and entertainment, marked by unique achievements and a deep connection to his roots.By Rain Adams
- RelationshipsTiny Harris Shares Love For Son King Amid Family DramaTiny called her son "my sweetheart but a terror at the same time."By Ben Mock
- MusicKing Harris’ Brother, Domani, Addresses T.I. FightDomani had some advice for King Harris after his recent fight with their father, T.I.By Cole Blake
- SongsT.I.'s Sons Drop "Father Like Sons" TrackThe new song is available on Soundcloud.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicTiny Harris Addresses Rumor That T.I. Isn't King's FatherA social media user recently alleged that Bimmy is King's real dad.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureT.I.'s Son King Harris: 3 Of His Wildest Social Media MomentsKing Harris has gone viral on multiple occasions.By Demi Phillips
- MusicT.I. Blasts Club For Promoting Event With His & His Son's Pictures Despite No BookingThe Atlanta trap pioneer said that he deserves to get everything the club makes from that night because of false advertising.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsHow Many Kids Does T.I. Have?T.I.’s kids are following in the entertainer’s footsteps.By Demi Phillips
- MusicT.I. Downplays King Harris Altercation: "F*ck What Dis Internet Talkin Bout"T.I. says his family is "tied like a knot."By Cole Blake
- MusicT.I. Addresses Family Feud: "Da Harris Family Tied Like A Knot"T.I. says all is well.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicT.I. Teases King Harris For Lack Of 2Pac & Will Smith KnowledgeT.I. and King Harris appear to be back on good terms.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKing Harris Is Demanding A High Price Tag For An InterviewWho will pay this amount of money?By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureWhy Did T.I. Get In A Fight With His Son, King Harris?The father-son duo got into a heated physical altercation.By Demi Phillips
- GossipKing Harris' Latest Response To T.I. & Tiny Fight Might've Been Aimed At Hitmaka"N***a better mind dey business and stay out da mix," the trap icon's son wrote just after the producer remarked on their scuffle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKing Harris Previews Song Honoring His Grandmother After Fighting With T.I. & TinyKing Harris paid tribute to his grandmother on Instagram, Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicKing Harris Addresses T.I. & Tiny Fight At Falcons' GameKing Harris says he's a "grown ass man" after his recent argument with his parents.By Cole Blake
- SportsKing Harris, T.I.'s Son, Fights With His Parents On Falcons Game LivestreamKing was later seen driving away from the game after his dad called him an "embarrassment."By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKing Harris' New Teeth Get Roasted By T.I.The rapper couldn't help himself when the topic came up.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKing Harris Claims He Grew Up With His Grandma During "T.I. & Tiny" Filming"Right after we done, when those cameras go off, I'm right back at my grandma's house," the rapper's son remarked of growing up.By Gabriel Bras Nevares