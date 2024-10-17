King Harris Arrested On Failure To Appear Warrant In Georgia

More legal troubles for the rapper.

King Harris found himself in legal trouble on Monday. The rapper and son of T.I. was arrested in the state of Georgia after a failure to appear warrant was issued in his name. King Harris was pulled over by local police, and subsequently cuffed when officers checked his record. It turns out, the rapper had a charge dating back to August 2022 that he failed to appear for in court.

Fox 5 reported that the warrant stemmed from a 2022 speeding ticket. King Harris was pulled over and charged with driving a motor vehicle on a suspended license and driving under the influence of drugs. An arraignment notice was set for September 2024, but the rapper failed to appear. Fox 5 claims that Harris was arrested in Dunwoody and transferred to DeKalb County Jail. He was then released to Pickens County after a recall was ordered for the bench warrant.

King Harris' Warrant Stems From 2022 Charges

The Shade Room obtained a statement from the arresting officer. The officer made it clear that King Harris was cooperative during his arrest. "Mr. Harris was cooperative, and I removed the firearm from his hip with no issue," he stated. "I then had Mr. Harris step out of the vehicle and I detained him by placing handcuffs on him. I escorted Mr. Harris to my patrol vehicle, conducted a pat down, and placed him into the rear of my vehicle." Harris' current status is unknown, according to Fox 5.