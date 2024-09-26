King Harris Sets The Record Straight After T.I. & Boosie Badazz Gun Confrontation

Recently, a clip of T.I. and Boosie calling out their sons for featuring guns in a music video went viral.

Earlier this week, a video of T.I. and Boosie Badazz confronting their sons went viral. In it, King Harris and Tootie Raww are seen shooting a music video together, surrounded by extras when their fathers approach. "Why y'all always got to have guns," Boosie questioned, suggesting that they consider making music about something else. King pushed back at the time, stating that it wasn't illegal. The two dads didn't care and pointed out the type of lifestyle they were promoting, whether it was intended or not.

Now, King has taken to social media to address the debacle and set the record straight. According to him, the situation was not an accurate reflection of himself. "Y'all ain't ever seen me post a gun ever in life, I don't even own a gun," he said.

King Harris Reveals He Doesn't Own A Gun Following Viral Video With His Dad & Boosie Badazz

King continued, insisting that this is simply not who he is. "I'm not that guy," he explained. "I'm for entertainment purposes only." Fans are glad that King is so sure about who he wants to be, particularly as his first child is on the way, and encouraging him to stay on this path. Instagram users in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section are also commending Boosie and T.I. for trying to teach their sons the valuable lessons that they learned the hard way.

"THE POINT IS THAT [TI & Boosie] did the Right thing!!! What MANY others need to do and that's on THAT!!" one fan points out.