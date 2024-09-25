Boosie Badazz Breaks Silence On His Arrest Warrant In Texas: Watch

The rapper took responsibility.

Boosie Badazz recently ran into legal trouble. The controversial rapper had a warrant issued against him in Texas. The warrant was for theft of service charge, as Boosie was accused of stiffing chauffeur service out of $8,800. Boosie Badazz initially failed to acknowledge the accusations against him, but he decided to clear up the situation in a Shade Room exclusive. According to him, the warrant has been taken care of, and the whole situation was a misunderstanding.

The warrant against Boosie Badazz was issued on August 29. The Shade Room reported that the amount of money the rapper owed varied from $2K to $30K, and eventually confirmed the aforementioned total. Boosie, however, told the outlet that he was not informed of the warrant right away. "Never knew nothing 'bout that," he explained over video. The rapper claimed that he rented a sprinter van in order to take all of his kids out for a day. "I thought I was doing a drop for the use of sprinter," he stated. "To take my kids to the water park. I did the drop for the sprinter business, I also did a drop for his wife food company."

Boosie Badazz Blamed The Warrant On A Misunderstanding

The company that rented the van claimed that they communicated with Boosie Badazz's team regarding a cash payment that never came. The whole ordeal got more complicated, though. The rapper said that the sprinter van was broken into while he was renting it. Evidently, Boosie was stripped of several personal belongings. "At night the sprinter got broke into all my stuff got took out the sprinter," he told the outlet. Despite the headache of having reportedly been robbed, Boosie Badazz paid the restitution. The warrant against him was subsequently cleared.