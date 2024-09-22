Boosie Badazz Hit With Arrest Warrant In Houston For Alleged Theft Of Service

Boosie's got a misunderstanding to clarify...

Boosie might have some bigger fish to fry than his controversial response to the Diddy scandal. According to KAXN News, officials in Austin, TX issued a warrant for his arrest for allegedly failing to pay for chauffeur services, skimping out on a supposed $8,800 payment. Travis County police issued the warrant on a theft of services charge from the rapper's June visit to the city for a few days. During this time, he allegedly didn't pay for his driver services, and the limousine and chauffeur service company claimed that they transported him from June 5 to June 7 in their affidavit. They allegedly thought that they would receive their payment in cash.

Furthermore, the company claimed that Boosie and his entourage traveled to various locations in these three days, and that they had no specific itinerary. Per the affidavit, these include a Burger King, Walmart, a federal courthouse, Urgent Care, a trampoline park, and an undisclosed business. The company also alleged that they asked the "Wipe Me Down" star and his manager about payment on various occasions, eventually sending an $8,800 invoice that they never paid.

Read More: Ralo Is Still Demanding A Conversation With Boosie Badazz Amid Their Beef

Boosie Badazz Wanted In Austin For Allegedly Not Paying For Chauffeur Services

In addition, the affidavit also reportedly claims that Boosie gave the driver services his compliments and promoted them on social media with a video. Then, the driver in question allegedly thanked him and told him that he would give him "a good price, just like [he] told [his] manager." Apparently, the Super Bowl halftime show critic proposed that the company should cover the cost of the promotion video, a possibility which the driver allegedly agreed to discuss.

However, apparently the affidavit details how the driver reportedly told police that the two parties never actually agreed that the video would cover the cost of their services in full. Not only that, but the company explained that they never had a deal of that nature with any previous client. If all goes according to plan, Boosie will appear in Travis County court on October 28 to handle this issue. Given his many other outspoken takes, we're sure that we will hear about this on his social media accounts soon enough.