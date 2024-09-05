Ralo Is Still Demanding A Conversation With Boosie Badazz Amid Their Beef

Lil Boosie Birthday Celebration
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: Webbie, Ralo and Lil Boosie attend Lil Boosie Birthday Celebration at Medusa Lounge on November 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
While this didn't start out as any beef whatsoever, it seems like Ralo and Boosie might get there if they don't sit down soon.

Ralo and Boosie Badazz are apparently still going at it, and what was once a misunderstanding might turn legitimately contentious. Moreover, for those unaware, the former angered the latter when he said that he doesn't want to be rapping in his 40s or 50s like Badazz is. The Atlanta rapper didn't really mean this as a diss, though; just that he has different priorities in mind for when he reaches his Baton Rouge rhyming colleague's age. After trying to explain himself while responding to Boosie's attacks, he followed this up with an Instagram message on Thursday (September 5) doubling down on his demands for a sit-down.

"You think you just gone go up on me while im in prison can’t fight for myself and when i get out I wasn’t gone say s**t," Ralo wrote to Boosie. "Man you crazy as hell you gotta give me ah fade or sum (BOXING MATCH) and I ain’t talkin about that mf haircut. You let n***as pull up and turn you against me, but when I try to pull up and show my part you dodging me. Like what the hell part of the game that is bruh???

Ralo's Latest Response To Boosie

"Yawl n***as be blowing me wit this lame a** s**t I sware," Ralo continued. "This ain’t bout who can rap the best or who the most gangster my people just wanna get to the bottom of this s**t. If ah n***a around you and they ain’t telling you to do the right thing then you need to kick them off from round you. Ima delete everything I said off my page for the people, but that conversation is needed fam…"

Meanwhile, here's part of Boosie's rants against Ralo. "#xnephew U LOOKING FOR CLOUT IM LOOKING FOR BAGZ OF MONEY N SUCCESS!!" he tweeted. "YOUR MIND HAS NOT ELEVATED AT ALL BRO FROM BEING N PRISON. WE HAVE TWO DIFFERENT MIND SETS. U COULD HAVE Named anybody WHO 41 n STILL RAPPING ON STAGE BUT WHO U SAY 'BOOSIE.' U HATIN LOL LET THIS SINK N 'YOU NOT ME, YOU DONT HAVE MUSIC LIKE ME, U AINT GOT PAPER LIKE ME, U AINT FLY LIKE ME U DONT HAVE RESPECT LIKE ME , U WENT TO JAIL LIKE ME BUT GOING TO JAIL DONT MAKE US REAL 'IT MAKE US STUPID #letthatsinkn."

