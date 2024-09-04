Boosie Badazz Claims Ralo Is Using Him For Clout In Nuclear Twitter Rant

Boosie loves crashing out.

Ralo picked a fight with the wrong guy. The veteran rapper hopped on Instagram on September 3 to talk about his career. He then explained that he wants to become a CEO, and cited Boosie Badazz as a prime example of someone he didn't want to be: a rapper doing shows in his 40s. In the least surprising string of events in beef history, Boosie got upset. The rapper decided to log into Twitter and respond to Ralo in detailed, disrespectful fashion.

Firstly, he criticized Ralo for using his name in the first place. Then he labeled him a clout chaser. He also flipped Ralo's criticism by stating that he was proud fans still wanted to see him play shows on a regular basis. "I'm grateful that I'm still making $150K a weekend n selling out shows," he tweeted. "U don't have a rapper n will never have one." Boosie Badazz, being the supreme trash talker that he is, also dunked on Ralo's aspiration to become a CEO. "U right u should be a CEO," he added. "Cause one thing you can't do is make music. God did not give u that talent." Absolutely brutal.

Boosie Badazz Decimated Ralo With A Single Tweet

Boosie Badazz's Twitter rant is lengthy, but the biggest sticking point for him is the clout chasing. He feels that Ralo has been starved for attention since the rapper's release from prison in 2023. Bringing up Boozie Badazz's name is an easy way to generate attention, at least Boozie thinks so. He kind of has a point, too. "Every other month u mentioning me smh," he added. "Get me off your mind n stop using my name for clout. U got my line if you want to tell me something." Somehow, things got more personal from there. Boosie decided to share some behind-the-scenes info.

He claimed that he gave Ralo a guest verse when he was still in prison. Not only did he appear on a song, but he allegedly refused to take the $10K he was offered. "I'm the same n**ga did a verse n video for you when [you] was locked up. N refused the 10K U was tryna pay me." Boosie Badazz proceeded to end the whole rant with a hilarious put down. He claimed to be headed to the studio to record some new music, and that he hoped Ralo was not doing the same. "I’m bout to listen to these beats n make some music," he concluded. "I just hope u not doing the same thing." We're going to call it: Boosie won this one.