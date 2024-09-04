Ralo Insists He Didn't Mean To Diss Boosie Badazz Amid Heated Back And Forth

Ralo has responded to Boosie's social media tirade.

Ralo says that he meant no disrespect when he remarked that he doesn't want to be "on stage like Boosie [Badazz]" when he's in his 40s and 50s. The remark, which he made in a viral clip on social media, sent Boosie on a tirade on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night. Speaking about the situation on Instagram Live, Ralo attempted to clarify what he meant.

“When I get that age, I want to be worshiping my Lord,” he asserted. “I want to be deep involved in my religion and in my community.” Ralo explained that it's perfectly acceptable for "the G.O.A.T.s" of hip-hop to still perform as they get older, but he's not as passionate about his rap career. He also claimed to have helped Boosie out of financial trouble in the past. “You sent your girlfriend over there to get some money,” he added. “Not for no features, not for no verses, just because you needed it.”

Boosie showed no signs of stopping well into Tuesday night. In one post, he wrote: "U LOOKING FOR CLOUT IM LOOKING FOR BAGZ OF MONEY N SUCCESS‼️ YOUR MIND HAS NOT ELEVATED AT ALL BRO FROM BEING N PRISON. WE HAVE TWO DIFFERENT MIND SETS. U COULD HAVE Named anybody WHO 41 n STILL RAPPING ON STAGE BUT WHO U SAY 'BOOSIE. U HATIN LOL LET THIS SINK N' YOU NOT ME , YOU DONT HAVE MUSIC LIKE ME , U AINT GOT PAPER LIKE ME ,U AINT FLY LIKE ME U DONT HAVE RESPECT LIKE ME , U WENT TO JAIL LIKE ME BUT GOING TO JAIL DONT MAKE US REAL 'IT MAKE US STUPID.'"

Ralo Responds To Boosie

Ralo ended up responding to that post directly on X, referring to Boosie as his, "Auntie." He wrote: "Auntie I’m not looking for clout, I was looking for a conversation before sh*t go any further. You ah old man and should be of great honor to get a understanding with us youngsters before we crash out. You can’t be playing wit no n***a like that while he in jail and think sh*t ok." Be on the lookout for further updates on Ralo and Boosie Badazz on HotNewHipHop.